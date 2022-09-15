Jaipur, September 15: A two-year-old girl was rescued from a 200-ft-deep borewell in Dausa district after a more than seven hours of rescue operation on Thursday, officials said. The girl was trapped at the depth of 60 to 70 feet, they said.

The rescue operation was assisted by four earth-moving machines, four tractors, and was led by the teams of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and police. Indian Army Rescues 18-Month-Old Boy From 300-Feet Borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar (Watch Video).

The incident took place in Jassa Pada village near Abhaneri, when the girl, Ankita, fell into a borewell while playing outside her house. "The girl has been rescued safely and has been sent for primary examination," Dausa district collector Qummer Ul Zaman Choudhary told reporters.

Dausa district SP Sanjeev Nain said that the girl was rescued with the efforts of police and NDRF and SDRF. The incident also drew the attention of state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who asked the authorities to update him about the rescue efforts.

"Relief and rescue operations are going on a war footing to rescue the girl Ankita who fell in the borewell in Bandikui. Teams of NDRF, SDRF and administration are on the spot.

"The rescue team is also in talks with the girl. Have taken an update of the incident after talking to the District Collector, Dausa," Gehlot tweeted earlier in the day.

The area around the borewell was excavated with the help of earth-moving machines and her movement was monitored through a CCTV camera. She was supplied with oxygen through pipes.

The incident is one of the many such involving borewells that have endangered the lives of several children in the past. On July 29, a 12-year-old girl fell into a borewell in a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district and got stuck at a depth of 60 feet, but was rescued nearly five hours later.

This was the second such incident in the tehsil after a two-year-old boy was rescued from a borewell in June. On June 29, another five-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell was rescued safely after an eight hour-long operation in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

The same month, an 11-year-old boy had fallen into a borewell in Janjgir-Champa district and was rescued safely. In 2009, the Supreme Court had issued guidelines to prevent incidents of children falling into abandoned borewells.

The revised guidelines issued by the court in 2010 included setting up a barbed wire fencing around the well during construction, using a steel plate cover fixed with bolts over the well assembly, and filling up of borewells from the bottom to the ground level.

