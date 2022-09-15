Pune, September 15: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against minors, a 13-year-old differently-abled girl got pregnant allegedly after being raped multiple times by a man in Indapur taluka in Pune district, reported India Today. Reportedly, the victim is a Class 6 student. She was allegedly raped by a man several times from November 2021 to April 2022.

As per the reports, the matter came to light when her medical examination revealed that she was pregnant. Following this, the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the Walchandnagar police station. Reportedly, the survivor is differently-abled and also mentally ill. Taking advantage of her medical condition, Kuchekar used to take her on a bike to a sugarcane field where another accused identified as Anil Nalawade used to rape her. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped For 2 Months by 7 Minors Fuelled by Porn Films.

On the basis of the complaint, cops registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act has been against three accused, including a woman. The accused woman identified as Shubhangi Amol Kuchekar has been arrested, while the other two accused are still absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused duo, said police.

