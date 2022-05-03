New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The national capital reported 1,414 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 5,986 in the city, as per a health bulletin by the Delhi government.

The daily case positivity rate stands at 5.97 per cent.

As many as 1,171 COVID patients recovered from the disease yesterday. The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city has gone up to 18,54,888.

One COVID-affected person succumbed to the virus during this period, taking the death toll in the national capital to 26,176.

As per the official data, more than 13,875 COVID samples were tested in the city yesterday.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, a total of 45,853 eligible beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccine doses on Tuesday in Delhi.

So far, 3,35,79,923 vaccine doses have been provided in the national capital. (ANI)

