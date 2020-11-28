New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the national capital to 5,61,742.

According to the Delhi health department, 89 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 8,998.

Also Read | GHMC Elections 2020: Yogi Adityanath Powers BJP Campaign, Asks ‘Why Can’t Hyderabad be Renamed Bhagyanagar?’.

As many as 6,512 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, with which the total number of recovered patients reached 5,16,166.

There are 36,578 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the health department said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: 400 Farmers Protesting Against Agriculture Laws Gather in Burari Ground; Say They're Prepared for a Long Haul.

As many as 69,051 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday including 33147 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,904 Rapid antigen tests.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain expressed confidence in the health facilities saying that the entire population of the national capital will be vaccinated within three to four weeks after a vaccine is available.

"Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within three to four weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics, mohalla clinics, dispensaries, hospitals, etc," Jain told reporters here. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)