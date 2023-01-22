New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Cash worth more than Rs 3 crores was seized by the Delhi Police while scanning a package at the cargo terminal of the IGI Airport, informed the police on Sunday.

The Delhi Police told ANI that counting the seized cash is still continuing and further probe is on.

"Cash worth more than Rs 3 crores seized during scanning a package at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport in Delhi. Counting of the cash seized is still underway. CISF and Delhi Police are conducting further probe," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

