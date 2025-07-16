New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): After prominent schools in the national capital received bomb threats, personnel from the Delhi Police and Fire Department were immediately deployed to the spots.

According to officials, fire tenders and police teams were dispatched to the premises of St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School after they received bomb threats via email.

The Fire Department stated that nothing suspicious has been found so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, St. Stephen's College at Delhi University also received a bomb threat. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library, officials said.

Both locations were evacuated, and the Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. It was cordoned off, and a thorough AS check is being conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, according to the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police further stated that no other college has provided them with any such information to date.

On Monday, two schools in Chanakyapuri and the Dwarka area of Delhi also received bomb threats via the Delhi Police's mail. No explosives were found in the combing operation.

The police stated that there were anti-Tamil Nadu government messages in the email sent to Chanakyapuri School. The police added that they are investigating the threats. (ANI)

