New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The national capital witnessed its longest foggy day of the season on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The fog also caused a cold day due to low sunlight in the day and a little windy from northwest of 8-12kmph towards noon, IMD said. The maximum temperature in the city dipped to 15.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal according to the weather department.

"Today, was the longest foggy day over Delhi for this season. It also caused a cold day due to the absence of sunlight in the day and also a little windy from northwest of 8-12kmph towards noon," IMD said.

Foggy conditions that reduced visibility in parts of the city in the early hours of the day.

According to IMD, visibility dropped to 50 metres at Delhi's Palam area at 5:30 am.

Dense to moderate fog is predicted in Delhi for the next four days, the IMD said. (ANI)

