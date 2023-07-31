New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi services bill which seeks to replace an ordinance that mandated the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the revised list of business for Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the bill while his deputy Nityanand Rai will make a statement on the reasons for bringing an "immediate legislation" by promulgating the ordinance.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Gurugram After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups.

The ordinance has become a rallying point for opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA.

According to The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, all transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government will be done by a three-member committee headed by the Delhi chief minister.

Also Read | Delhi Education Minister Atishi Cancels Interview for Principal Post of Shivaji College.

The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"With a view to give effect to the intent and purpose behind the provisions of Article 239AA of the Constitution, a permanent authority, headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi along with the Chief Secretary, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Principal Secretary, Home, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, is being constituted to make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer postings, vigilance and other matters, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority shall have the responsibility to recommend the transfers and postings of all Group 'A' officers (IAS) and officers of Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officer (DANICS) serving in the Delhi government.

It says that this would balance the interest of the nation with the interest of the Union territory of Delhi in the administration of the capital to the manifestation of the will of the people reposed in the central government as well as the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Justifying the move to bring the bill, the statement of objects and reasons says several important national and international institutions and authorities like the President, the Parliament, the Supreme Court, various constitutional functionaries, foreign diplomatic missions, international agencies, etc are located in Delhi and high dignitaries from other nations pay official visits to Delhi.

The highest possible standards are required to be maintained in the administration and governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.

It said that any decision taken in respect of Delhi not only affects the residents of the city but the entire country and shall have the potential of putting the national reputation, image, credibility and prestige at stake in the international global spectrum and therefore, the entire nation is vitally interested in the governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had opposed the ordinance saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

"This is a deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice as the chief minister. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

Kejriwal himself, along with party ruled Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had visited most non-BJP-ruled states and met opposition leaders seeking their support to oppose the legislation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)