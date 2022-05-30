New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Uprooting of trees due to a storm that was accompanied by heavy rains in Delhi on Monday evening was reported from nearly 85 locations across the areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with nearly 30 of these in its central zone alone, according to data shared by civic officials.

Due to the high wind speed, trees got uprooted at many prominent places in Lutyens' Delhi too, including a huge one that fell right in front of the Nepalese embassy on Barakhamba Road.

Traffic was obstructed at many places due to the uprooted trees.

In areas under the MCD, trees got uprooted at nearly 60 locations, including at Daryaganj, the Nizamuddin area, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Rohini, Paharganj and Panchkuian Road.

Uprooting of trees was reported from 13 locations in east Delhi too.

Branches and twigs fell off trees at many other places on streets and footpaths, including Parliament Street and Rafi Marg, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

"Till 7.15 pm, a total of 101 complaints were received about uprooted trees and broken branches. Work is on to clear the areas where such incidents have been witnessed. Several areas, including Bhagwan Das road, Connaught Place and SP Marg, have already been cleared," a senior NDMC official said.

In the MCD's central zone, tree uprooting was reported from 29 locations, including from Sundar Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Sabzi Mandi, South Extension Part-1, Jangpura, near the Okhla station, New Friends Colony and Sadiq Nagar.

Tree uprooting was reported from 17 locations in the City Sadar Paharganj Zone, five locations in the Keshavpuram Zone and three locations in the Civil Lives Zone.

Parts of some buildings collapsed at the Chuna Mandi area in Paharganj, in the Ajmeri Gate area and at Swaroop Nagar, officials said.

The historic Jama Masjid in the walled city lost the finial of its main dome, while some stones of the mosque structure also fell off due to the storm.

