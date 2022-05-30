After the Central government announced increase in the dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission many states also did the same. The Maharashtra government had earlier announced an increase in dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission. It is expected that the installment of the DA will be paid soon. So far, 31 percent dearness allowance is applicable for Maharashtra government employees and this is expected to be increased to 34 percent.

According to reports, The Maharashtra government had announced to increase the dearness allowance through installment under the Seventh Pay Commission. Since then it was announced to give 5 installments as arrears. The government has already given 2 installments of it. Now it is the turn of the third installment. This decision of the government is likely to directly benefit about 17 lakh employees of the Maharashtra government. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees

In the year 2019, the 7th Pay Commission was implemented for the employees of the Maharashtra government as well as Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation employees. After this, the government had decided that from the year 2019-20, the employees would be paid their dues in 5 installments in 5 years. Till now the employees have got 2 installments. The third installment can be paid in June. After this, the payment of the fourth and fifth installments will also be done this year. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government To Take Big Decision on Fitment Factor Soon, Minimum Pay To Increase to Rs 26,000

This decision of the government will likely bring a bumper increase in the salary of Group A officers in government employees under the 7th pay commission. About Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 will increase simultaneously. At the same time, the officers of Group B will get the benefit of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Under this, Group C officers will get the benefit of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and those in the fourth category will get Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

