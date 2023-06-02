New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Police have arrested three men in connection with a robbery at the house of a transgender in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, with jewelery worth more than Rs 70 lakh in their possession, a senior officer said on Friday.

On May 24, four people held the residents of a house in Laxmi Nagar captive at gunpoint as they rifled through their stuff and made good with jewelery and lakhs in cash, the officer said.

The three men arrested have been identified as Pawan Jaiswal, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Sunny alias Arman Rathore, a resident of Punjab, and Salman, a resident of Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Rathore is the only one among those arrested who was present at the time of the actual robbery. The other three are still at large and their names were not revealed by police.

During investigation, police found that the four people who robbed the house had a brief talk with a man in the area.

The man was identified as Pawan Jaiswal and he was apprehended on the basis of the input.

Jaiswal initially tried to mislead the police, but at length confessed his involvement in the robbery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Jaiswal revealed that he had incurred huge losses during lockdown and in order to recover his losses, he hatched a plan to rob the house of a transgender as he knew the person was loaded with cash and jewellery, the DCP said.

Rathore's location was traced to Khanna city in Punjab and Salman's to Noida in UP. They both were arrested from these locations, police said.

According to police, Rathore was once a tenant of Jaiswal and was roped in by him in the robbery. He was asked to arrange for a few other people.

Rathore during questioning revealed that on the night of the robbery, he and three other men went to Laxmi Nagar where they met Jaiswal and on his instruction barged into the house, robbed it, and decamped with cash and jewelery, police said.

After the robbery, they left for Noida. Their escape route was corroborated with the trail made through CCTVs, police said. Later, they distributed the loot and parted ways.

Gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 70 lakh, two iPhones purchased from the robbed money, Rs 6,80,000 in cash, five toy pistols, and one country-made pistol were recovered from their possession, police said.

Recovery was also made from Salman, a taxi driver, who was not among the four who robbed the house, they said.

Jaiswal owns pan shop in Laxmi Nagar, while Rathore is a driver by profession just like Salman, and lives with his wife in Khanna, Punjab.

As of yet, they have not been found to have any criminal record, police said.

