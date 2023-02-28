New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): After Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain quit the cabinet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to put two ministers of Delhi government in jail.

"Due to the conspiracies of the ruling BJP at Centre, two ministers of the Delhi government are in jail today. They have resigned from their posts. It is unfortunate for the country that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, known for their work, have been implicated in false cases by the Centre," said the AAP MLA.

"Both have submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister. There is a small cabinet in Delhi. Apart from the Chief Minister, there are six ministers. Most of the important ministries were held by these two (Sisodia and Jain). They have resigned so that the work for Delhi's development does not get affected. Soon two new ministers will be appointed in their place. We do not have any timeline for when it will be made," Bhardwaj said.

"When Satyendar Jain was not there, his ministry was also given to Manish Sisodia. He had 18 ministries. Education, Health, Industry, Home, Excise... All were with him," he added.

AAP leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena. The development comes two days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case. The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move the Delhi High Court. "It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the court remarked. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent Sisodia to CBI custody for 5 days.On the other hand, CBI has quizzed AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Jain is currently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. (ANI)

