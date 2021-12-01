New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Delhi government has decided to extend the validity of all the documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules that expired between February 2020 and November 2021 up to December 31, 2021.

The press release from the department said that the extension of validity is to avoid the recurrence of the COVID pandemic-like situation in the city.

However, this extension shall not apply to the buses of DTC and Cluster. (ANI)

