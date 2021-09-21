New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Applications for e-auto rickshaw permits will soon be invited by the city government's transport department for which a Delhi Aadhaar number will be mandatory, officials said here on Monday.

The department has planned to issue over 4,200 e-auto permits, with 35 per cent of these being reserved for women applicants, they said.

"A software is being readied for inviting online applications for electrical auto permits soon. The applicants will be required to have a valid driving licence from Delhi or elsewhere. However, a Delhi Aadhaar number will be mandatory," a senior transport department officer said.

The software being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is undergoing trials, after which it will be launched for the e-auto permit applications.

It will be linked with the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, making it easier to verify the driving licences, he said.

The Supreme Court, had in December 1997, directed the Delhi government to freeze the total number of auto rickshaw permits, and issue new ones only to replace existing permits.

Currently, there is a cap of one lakh on the number of autos plying in the national capital.

The transport department has so far issued over 95,000 permits and reserved more than 4,200 for e-autos in a bid to encourage adoption of electric vehicles, an official said.

"Out of over 4,200 permits for e-autos, 35 per cent have been reserved for women. The permits are likely to be issued soon after a meeting by the transport minister," officials said.

The Delhi government is focussing on adoption of electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carts, under its electric vehicle policy.

Under this policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.

Three-wheelers are one of the major contributors to vehicular emissions in Delhi, and the policy lays special focus on incentivising the transition of this segment to battery-driven three-wheelers.

Three-wheelers run on the road for 12-16 hours every day. The focus of the Delhi EV policy on this segment will have a positive impact on the air quality of the city, the officials said.

