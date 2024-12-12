New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): In a rare medical case of 49 year old Manpreet Kaur, who suffered from Granulosa cell tumor in her ovary successfully underwent surgery to remove her 9.2 kg tumour, lasting over 10 hours and losing over 1.5 litres of blood.

According to Dr MD Ray Department of Oncology Surgery, Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, "This kind of complicated recurrent cancer patient should not be considered inoperable unless it is explored by an experienced cancer surgeon with an expert Onco anaesthetic team in a high volume centre."

"But with the patience and expertise it was done ultimately. Total blood loss was 1.5l and duration of surgery - 10 hours. Weight of the tumor is 9.2kg , the patient doing fine and her overall survival would be increased." Dr Ray explained

On possible treatment and challenges involved for stage 4 rare ovarian cancer cases, he said that doctors have to be very cautious while using the technique, one must have expertise.

"Ultimately, we made it possible, and that patient is doing very nice. We are very, absolutely happy for that." Dr Ray said.

"Any kind of cancer, when it occurs, particularly it involves multiple organs, you can't get the access to deal with this tumour, because you have to dissect the intestine. Sometimes you have to dissect the maximum length of the intestine, bladder and apart from the bowel, different involve work there and great vessels. So this kind of challenge is there. So it's not easy to take the decision whether you should go or not, but in an expert center, expert surgeon, expert anesthesia team and high volume center, that is practically possible," the doctor said.

He further said that such a case should not be declared as a 'palliative case' due to its complexity, and understanding that in certain situations, such treatment is possible.

"The message is this kind of patient, because the surgery is the only mainstay of treatment, thereby, without exploration by the expert and high volume center, one should not declare as like this is a palliative case. Surgery cannot be possible, but surgery is possible in this kind of high volume center." Dr Ray explained.(ANI)

