Jammu, December 11: The army busted a terror hideout on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district from where a large cache of arms & ammunition was recovered. Officials said that the troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) busted a terror hideout in Mahore forest area of Reasi district during a search operation.

“One AK rifles, three magazines, 400 AK rounds, two pistols, two magazines with 14 rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from the hideout. “Search operation in the area of still continuing and more details are awaited," officials said. Security forces have started an aggressive campaign against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the terror ecosystem from J&K. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Srinagar District.

Army, security forces and police have been carrying out coordinated operations against terrorists after the terrorists carried out some dastardly attack after the peaceful people-participative Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections in the UT. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Flames Engulf MLA Hostel in Srinagar, Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

It is believed by the intelligence agencies that after the peaceful conduct of elections in J&K the handlers of terrorism sitting across the border have become impatient and they have directed terrorists to carry out attacks against the army, security forces, police and the civilians.

Terrorists killed seven civilians including six workers of an infrastructure company and a local doctor in Gagangir area of Ganderbal doctor on October 20. On October 24, terrorists killed three army soldiers and tie civilian porters in Botapathri area of Gulmarg.

