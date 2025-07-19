New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): In a joint late-night operation, Delhi Police apprehended two notorious members of the Irani gang after a brief exchange of fire near Indraprastha Park. The accused, Murtaza Ali alias Damar (38) and Siraj Ali (40), both residents of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were intercepted by a coordinated team from Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station and the Special Task Force (STF) of South-East Delhi on the intervening night of July 18 and 19.

The police recovered two sophisticated pistols of .32 bore, six live cartridges, and a stolen Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle from their possession. The duo had reportedly travelled to Delhi with the intent to commit robberies in the national capital and adjoining NCR regions, officials said.

Speaking to ANI Adl DCP South East, Aishwarya Sharma said, "The operation commenced after Ct. Rajender of PS Hazrat Nizamuddin received crucial secret information detailing the movement of the armed and desperate criminals. These individuals intended to commit further crimes in the South-East District, specifically planning to pass through the area opposite Indraprastha Park near the Meerut Expressway T-point."

Acting on specific intelligence received by Constable Rajender from PS Hazrat Nizamuddin regarding the movement of armed suspects planning crimes in the South-East District, a trap was laid near the Meerut Expressway T-point, opposite Indraprastha Park. Around 12:30 AM, the duo was stopped while riding a motorcycle. Upon being challenged by police, the suspects opened fire, discharging four rounds, one of which hit the bulletproof jacket of Constable Rajender.

In retaliation, the police team fired three rounds, injuring both accused in their left legs. They were immediately shifted to the Safdarjung Trauma Centre for medical treatment. A total of seven rounds were exchanged during the encounter.

A thorough inspection of the crime scene was conducted by the Crime Team and FSL, leading to the registration of a case at PS Sunlight Colony under relevant sections of the law. On interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they had travelled to Delhi specifically to commit robberies with other gang members in Delhi and Delhi NCR. Further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining members of this Irani gang.

Accused Murtaza Ali has studied up to the 10th class. He initially worked in property dealing in Bhopal. In 2015, he entered the world of crime. He was previously involved in 46 cases of robbery, dacoity and theft in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. He was released from jail one year ago.

Accused Siraj Ali is educated up to the 8th class. He sells belts and perfumes in Bhopal. He was previously involved in one case of the Arms Act in Bhopal. (ANI)

