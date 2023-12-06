New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A special meeting of the Academic Council regarding the Strategic Plan (2022-2047) of the University of Delhi was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday.

The agenda of the strategic plan was discussed in detail during the meeting. During this, the members presented their views and suggestions, describing the strategic plan as important for the future.

After listening to all the ideas and suggestions, the Vice Chancellor asked the Strategic Plan Committee to seriously consider them again, according to a press release issued by the university.

Along with this, the Vice Chancellor congratulated everyone on the University of Delhi coming first among the Indian universities in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings released yesterday and said that it is a matter of pride for all of us.

The Vice-Chancellor called upon all the members of the Academic Council to look at the strategic plan carefully and give the desired suggestions to the committee.

He said that the committee would seriously consider those suggestions. The Vice-Chancellor said that some linguists and editors will also be included in the committee to look into the linguistic nuances of the draft.

Along with this, the Vice Chancellor told the committee that the content of the draft strategic plan should be edited soon. After that, it will be shared with the members. After that, it will be considered again for discussion and approval by the members of the Academic Council.

"QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024" includes 95 countries and 1397 institutions. (ANI)

