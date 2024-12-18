Delhi continues to experience severe cold conditions, with dense fog blanketing the city and a noticeable dip in the mercury. The minimum temperature has fallen to 5°C today, with parts of the city, including India Gate and AIIMS, covered in a thick layer of smog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has plummeted to 'severe,' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), signalling a significant decline in air quality. The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV measures have been in effect across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since December 16, following the deteriorating air quality. These measures include restrictions on outdoor activities, vehicle emissions, and construction work to mitigate pollution levels. Weather Forecast Today, December 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Delhiites Wake Up to Another Cold Foggy Morning

A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C. #GRAP stage IV measures have also been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after deterioration in air quality. Visuals from Talkatora Road#GRAP4 #delhiairpollution #AQI pic.twitter.com/jsKAepFsbr — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 18, 2024

