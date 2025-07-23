New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested an inter-state criminal, wanted in over 110 criminal cases across Delhi and Mumbai, including five in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nizam alias Nazir (38), a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, was apprehended from the same locality on Monday following a tip-off.

"The accused had been evading arrest and trial for the last year in five burglary and Arms Act-related cases in the national capital. He also operated in Mumbai, where he committed at least 11 burglaries in locked residential flats," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

Nazir was wanted in five separate FIRs lodged at police stations in Kalkaji, Rajouri Garden, Mangolpuri and Maurya Enclave under Sections related to burglary, theft, criminal conspiracy and the Arms Act, the officer added.

During interrogation, Nazir revealed that he was a fifth-grade school dropout who began his criminal career in 2008, allegedly with a case of preparation for dacoity registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station. Since then, he has been involved in crimes such as theft, burglary, and Arms Act violations.

"He operated alone to avoid detection and never shared the stolen proceeds," the DCP said, adding that he frequently moved between Delhi and Mumbai to evade police action.

Currently, Nazir is listed as an active Bad Character (BC) at the Jahangirpuri Police Station.

