New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the national capital will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year and arrangements will be done at banks on both sides of the Yamuna river.

She said focus will be given on cleanliness of the ghats.

"To ensure that the Chhath Puja festival is historic, this year, we will make a detailed plan and preparations for it. Arrangements for the Chhath puja will be done at banks on both sides of the river. Focus will be laid on cleanliness at the ghats. Delhi will witness a grand Chhath Puja this year."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in the 126th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Monday that the Government of India is working to get the Chhath Mahaparva added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

"I am very happy to inform you that the Government of India is also engaged in a major endeavour connected with Chhath Puja. The Government of India is striving to include the Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When Chhath Puja is included in the UNESCO list, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience its grandeur and divinity," PM Modi said.

"Our festivals keep India's culture alive. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival, dedicated to the Sun God, is very special. In it, we offer prayers to the setting sun and worship it. Chhath is not only celebrated in different parts of the country, but its splendour is also seen across the world. Today, it is becoming a global festival," he added. (ANI)

