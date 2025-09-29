Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Assam government requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the ongoing probe into superstar Zubeen Garg's death.

In a post on X, Assam CM said, "The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities--giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice."

Speaking to reporters, the Assam CM said that the next 2-3 days are crucial, as a team from the Assam police has already reached Singapore.

"When they (Ministry of Home Affairs) send it to Singapore to invoke, we will be able to go ahead much more in the coming days, because our police team is in Singapore. The next 2-3 days are more important," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Assam police said that Shyamkanu Mahanta, the key organiser of the North East India Festival, is hiding in Singapore. Earlier, look-out notices were issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma, singer Zubeen Garg's manager, in connection with Garg's death.

Both Mahanta and Sharma have been directed to appear before the CID office in Guwahati by October 6.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh stated that, as per the directive of the Assam Chief Minister, the CID/SIT probe will be conducted transparently and properly.

"One SIT/CID is already in Delhi, and one team will go to Singapore. The process of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) is on. I appeal to the people of Assam to show their faith towards the Assam police in the last 7 days, and this probe will reach a final conclusion. We should follow the legal process. Let them do their work and request all to support us," the Assam DGP said.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on September 21. (ANI)

