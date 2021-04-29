New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi residents woke up to a warm Thursday morning, with the minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 38 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, with the weatherman forecasting partly cloudy skies.

On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 22.3 degrees Celsius.

