New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case against the husband of a woman sub-inspector for allegedly beating her.

The incident is of Najafgarh area of Delhi where sub-inspector (SI) Dolly was assaulted by her husband Tarun on Sunday night.

The case was lodged with Najafgarh police by the brother of the SI.

This entire incident was captured on CCTV and after coming to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered in this matter at Najafgarh police station.

According to the police, the couple had been fighting for several months, for which the police received complaints in the past as well.

The couple got married last year and SI Dolly is currently on maternity leave.

Delhi Police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)