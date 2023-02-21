New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): A woman who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after her live-in partner set her on fire by pouring tarpin oil on her, died on Monday, the police said.

The incident happened on February 10, when the deceased victim had a fight with her partner Mohit after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place. Enraged by it, Mohit poured tarpin oil over the deceased and set her ablaze.

On February 11, information was received at the Aman Vihar Police Station, regarding a lady being admitted to the SGM hospital after suffering burn injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the hospital. The police regularly tried to get her statement, but the patient was found unfit for it.

Thereafter, the victim was shifted to the Safdrujung hospital and then further to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim had left her first husband and was living with a person named Mohit for the last 6 years in a live-in relationship. The 28-year-old victim used to work as a labourer in a footwear factory, the police said.

She has two children; an eight-year-old son from her previous marriage and a four-year-old daughter from her present relationship.

On Monday, the AIIMS Trauma Centre told that the victim had died during treatment. Her post-mortem was also conducted today.

The police informed that accused Mohit had been detained and a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Aman Vihar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway in the case, the police said. (ANI)

