Popular singer Sonu Nigam on Monday was manhandled allegedly by the members of Shiv Sena (UBT) amid a performance in the Chembur area here. According to media reports, Nigam was performing when the son of a local MLA, reportedly associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) misbehaved with the "Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin" singer's manager. Sonu Nigam Attacked During Concert Allegedly by Goons of Shiv Sena MLA's Son in Chembur, Video Goes Viral - Watch.

The alleged person asked the singer's manager to get off the stage and when Nigam was getting, and ended up pushing the singer.

Watch the Video Below:

#SonuNigam attacked by Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar son and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/ERjIC96Ytv — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) February 20, 2023

According to reports, the individual also pushed Nigam's friend, and both have suffered injuries. A video on social media is doing the rounds where an individual is seen pushing Nigam and his friend.

