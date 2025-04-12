New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Citing a protest by the resident of Sriniwaspuri in New Delhi over long power cuts, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, Atishi on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government and said that the people are now feeling that they made "mistake" by voting for the BJP.

AAP leader shared a video on X of the people protesting on the streets in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri against Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Messaging App Faces Issues in India, Users Unable To Send Messages.

"The public, troubled by the continuous power cuts in Delhi, has now taken to the streets. There is a 'halla bol' (uproar) against the Chief Minister and ministers. The BJP's lies and 'jumle' stand exposed before the people, and now the public will hold the BJP accountable for every single lie. People in Delhi are so troubled by power cuts that they start cursing BJP leaders on sight. That is why BJP ministers cannot step out of their offices without hundreds of policemen," Atishi said.

Atishi said that people in the national capital will now be recalling that no power cuts were done during previous AAP government.

Also Read | 'Cannot Keep Eyes Closed': Calcutta High Court Orders Deployment of Central Forces in Clash-Hit Murshidabad After Protests Against Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"On Friday night, there were long power cuts in many areas of Delhi. Electricity was gone for hours. Delhiites are saying they haven't seen such power cuts in years. Everyone is recalling that during Arvind Kejriwal's time, electricity never went out. They now feel that voting for the BJP was a mistake," the Delhi Assembly LoP added.

On this, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed serious concern over the crisis. "In just two months, look at what they've done to Delhi," he wrote, pointing to the deteriorating state of governance under the BJP's watch.

AAP spokesperson Vandana Sinha said that when people in Sriniwaspuri approached Water Minister Pravesh Verma with complaints about power cuts and dirty water, they were welcomed with police lathis.

"Why do BJP ministers not want to meet the public? Why don't they want to answer people's questions? Are they afraid of the people's questions? Or is it that the BJP does not know how to run a government in Delhi?" she asked.

The AAP claimed that on Friday, there were long power cuts in several areas of Delhi including Budh Vihar, Sant Nagar in Burari, Sangam Vihar, Palam Village, Prince Colony in Badarpur, Indra Park in Uttam Nagar, Hargovind Enclave in Chhatarpur, Mahavir Enclave Part 2, Nihal Vihar in Nangloi, East Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and many more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)