New Delhi, April 12: Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp faced issues in India on Saturday evening, with users reporting issues in sending messages. Taking to social media platform X, netizens reported issues with core functionalities, including sending messages and uploading status. However, WhatsApp did not immediately respond to the outage.

"Cannot send messages to group.. whats app down ? #WhatsApp," a user wrote in a post on X. WhatsApp Down: Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes As Meta-Owned Messaging App Suffers Outage in India, Users Say They Are Unable To Send Messages and Upload Status.

"Hey @WhatsApp , is the app down? I'm having trouble sending messages - they're just not going through. Anyone else facing this? #WhatsAppDown," another user posted on X.

"Is @WhatsApp down in India today? Not able to send messages in groups! Getting a red exclamation mark on sending messages. #whatsappdown #Whatsapp," an X user reported. WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Suffers Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Upload Status.

Following the outage, many even shared memes as an expression of anger and to confirm if the message app was actually down. The hashtag #WhatsAppDown also began trending across social media platforms as users experienced difficulties using the application. Earlier in the day, many people even faced difficulties while making payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

