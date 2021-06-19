New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) South Delhi eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad's condition is still critical, Safdarjung Hospital sources said on Saturday, two days after he allegedly attempted suicide.

He is on ventilator and his condition is critical but stable, hospital sources said.

Prasad, 81, attempted suicide on Thursday. The reason behind his extreme step is not yet known, police said.

"On Thursday at 11.15 pm, information was received from the Safdarjung Hospital that Prasad was admitted there. Police reached the hospital and collected the MLC (medico-legal case), which states the intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the cause of unconsciousness," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur had said.

The statement of Prasad's son Karan was recorded. He said his father consumed alcohol with sleeping pills, the police said, adding that further inquiry is underway.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad's wife had said she had "no idea" about what her husband consumed.

"I am clueless about what happened to him. I was at the dhaba. He fainted and we took him to the hospital around 4 pm (on Thursday). No one has told us anything about his condition," she had said.

Prasad shot into the limelight last year when a video of him tearfully talking about the lack of customers at his eatery and his financial woes went viral, triggering an outpouring of support in cash and kind from all over the country. The video was shot and uploaded by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan.

Later, the octogenarian filed a complaint against Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds raised through donations.

Prasad went on to open a restaurant. However, he faced losses and had to shut it.

Recently, Prasad returned to his dhaba and apologised to Wasan. The YouTuber visited Prasad and accepted his apology.

