Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Bhopal Police on Saturday booked seven Bharatiya Janata Party workers at the Habibganj Police Station over a clash involving stone-pelting and physical assault between the BJP and Congress members at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office located in Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal.

Based on the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Congress SC Department President Pradeep Ahirwar, police have booked seven BJP workers.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Heroic NRI Woman Wields Sword, Foils Daring Robbery Attempt in Punjab; Viral Video Surfaces.

The complainant alleged that around 3:45 PM, a group of 50 to 60 individuals armed with sticks and stones forcibly entered the office and began vandalising the property. Glass partitions, furniture, and posters were damaged during the ruckus.

The complaint further states that several party workers were assaulted, and the complainant, Ahirwar, himself sustained a head injury after being struck by a stone.

Also Read | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Rejects Child S*xual Abuse Allegation, Calls Complaint False After UP Court Orders FIR Against Seer (Watch Video).

Authorities have initiated an investigation, registering the case against seven named suspects and several unidentified individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members staged a protest in Bhopal as part of their nationwide protest against the Congress earlier today.

The BJYM demonstrated against the Congress in the wake of the Youth Congress protest at the AI summit in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the site of protest, the BJYM state president Shyam Tailor said that the demonstration was held against the "anti-national ideology" of the Congress.

"Congress has maligned the identity of the nation. The Congress is not able to accept the growth of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest staged by Congress members at the AI Summit is evidence of their anti-national ideology. Today, the BJYM are here to gherao the Congress office. We are not opposing a person or a party, but the ideology that is against our nation," BJYM state president Shyam Tailor said.

Tensions escalated when BJYM members attempted to forcibly attack the Congress office, igniting a violent clash. Police immediately reached the spot and intervened, attempting to prevent the clashes and dispersing both groups.

However, the state Congress members alleged that the police supported the BJYM members, aggravating the clash.

"These BJYM goons have now reached the Congress office. It's a matter of three more years, after which the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government for good. The Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is not going to get scared of these cowards," a Congress member said while clinging onto the office gate, as the police tried to control the agitated protestors.

Following the violent clash, the Congress workers staged a counter-protest demanding action against the BJYM members. They alleged that the BJP protestors had the backing of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the police.

"Today, the BJP members, on the orders of the Chief Minister and Police Commissioner, came to the Congress office. All of them had lathis in their hands. The Congress workers were put under house arrest at the office, as the BJP workers were escorted to the office under police protection. The police are working as agents of the BJP," another Congress member said.

In the protest held at the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital, the Youth Congress members removed their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Indian Youth Congress, in a statement, said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

However, the Delhi Police argued that the accused persons raised anti-national slogans and protested along the lines of the Gen Z protest of Nepal in order to defame the country at the international level. They protested when the international dignitaries were present at Bharta Mandapam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)