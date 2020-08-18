New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to 1,54,741 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4,226, authorities said.

Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kerala: 103-Year-Old Man Pareed of Ernakulam District Recovers From Coronavirus; State Health Minister Shailaja Lauds Health Workers.

As many as 5,419 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,857 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the number of tests conducted per million population to 70,388.

The total number of tests conducted in the national capital till date was 13,37,374, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Godown in Jaipur.

The number of active cases in the city was 11,068 with 1,39,447 patients having been either recovered, migrated out or discharged, it said.

Delhi currently has 557 COVID-19 containment zones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)