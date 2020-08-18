Jaipur, August 18: A fire broke out at a firecracker godown here on Tuesday, killing a 26-year-old employee, police said. The man, Kamlesh Paswan, died due to burn injuries and suffocation, the police said. Also Read | Salary Hike, EPF Benefits Announced For Select Teachers And Chief Librarians of This State.

The fire broke out in the godown located on the ground floor of a three-storey building near Chandi ki Taksal area. People living on second and third floors managed to come out after the explosion and helped in the rescue operation, the police said. Also Read | Asus ZenFone 7 Series To Be Unveiled on August 26, 2020: Report.

The matter is being probed, they said.

