New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): It is the fifth day since Delhi's government vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been closed, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Friday.

In an official press note, she said, "Today is the fifth day when the vaccination of youth is closed. Today, there is no vaccine for the 18+ age group at any government centre."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that the vaccinations for the 18-44 years of age group have been closed due to the unavailability of sufficient vaccine doses.

As per the Delhi vaccination bulletin, the national capital has just 10 days' stock of Covishield, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), to inoculate health care workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age. On the other hand, the stocks of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been completely exhausted in Delhi.

As many as 2,65,010 doses of Covishield are available with the state government for health care workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age.

According to the bulletin, 39,020 people were vaccinated on Thursday taking the total figure of vaccination in Delhi to 52,64,232.

Presently, vaccination for the above 45 years age group is being held at 748 sites of 556 centres.

"A lot of youngsters came forward to get their Covid vaccine doses," said Atishi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)