New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will only last for three days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- was 2,36,330 and 3,05,990 doses, respectively, it said.

The bulletin stated that 30,160 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Wednesday.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,11,53,350 doses of vaccine to date, out of which, 27,58,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield.

The city has administered 1,19,71,576 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 85,79,961 were first doses and 33,91,615 second jabs, as per the bulletin.

On Wednesday, 1,37,938 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 1,01,704 were first doses and 36,234 second doses, it said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,496 doses per day, it added.

