Pune, August 19: A senior citizen from Pune was duped of Rs 11.16 lakh by a fraudster on the pretext of providing jobs to the victim’s sons in an ammunition factory. The 60-year-old victim came in contact with the fraudster in 2019 through a common friend. The fraudster promised that he would help his sons getting jobs as helpers at the Ammunition factory in the district.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim paid Rs 11.16 lakh to the accused between February 2019 and September 2020. However, his sons did not get any job at the factory, and the accused not even returned his money. Pune Couple Duped of Rs 65 Lakh Under False Promise of Investing Money in Share Market and Getting Attractive Returns.

After realising that he was being cheated by the man, the senior citizen then approached the police. A case has been registered in the matter. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Reportedly, no arrests have been made in the case.

In a similar incident, a couple was duped of Rs 27.5 lakh by a woman from the Yerwada area of Pune by impersonating a revenue officer on the pretext of helping them buy government land at a cheap rate. The woman allegedly took the money from the couple between October 2020 and July 2021. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

