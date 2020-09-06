New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah re-opened on Sunday with several COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The shrine was closed since mid-March after the pandemic hit the country. It was sanitised ahead of its re-opening.

Notably, at 5 am today, the first namaz was offered by the devotees, who were seen standing in queues while abiding by social distancing norms and wearing face masks.

Bottles of sanitisers were also kept at every corner of the shrine for the people to maintain hand hygiene. Floor markings were also done for the convenience of the public in maintaining social distancing.

The decision to reopen the dargah was taken after the Unlock 4 guidelines were issued by the Central government. (ANI)

