New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 30.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the normal, an India Meteorological Department bulletin said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain during the day, the IMD said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 69 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

According to the IMD, cloudy sky with thundershowers is expected in the national capital in the next few days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (86) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

