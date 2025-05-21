New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The power demand on Wednesday leapt further amid intense summer heat, peaking at 7748 MW, highest so far this year, discom officials said.

The peak demand was recorded by State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi at 15.29 pm.

It was the highest peak power demand on May 21 since 2020, officials said. The all time high peak demand in May month was recorded at 8302 MW last year.

Delhi registered its all time high peak demand at 8656 MW on June 19, 2024. It is likely to cross 9000 MW this year, officials said.

The BSES discoms "successfully" met the peak power demand of 3427 MW and 1667 MW respectively, as Delhi recorded season's highest demand on Wednesday, said a company spokesperson.

Air conditioning load can make upto 50 per cent of a household or commercial establishment's yearly energy expenses, he said.

The consumers can save electricity employing simple tips like setting air condition thermostat at 24 degrees Celsius for comfortable and cost-effective cooling. Increasing AC temperature by one degree reduces electricity consumption by 6 per cent, he said.

Cleaning AC filters, keeping rooms closed, simultaneously using ceiling fans, lining windows and walls with plants and curtains, also help in less energy consumption, he added.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) statement said that that the discom "successfully" met its peak demand of 2245 MW , the highest so far this season, without any network constraint or power disruption.

A robust planning, supported by strategic measures like bilateral tie-ups, reserve shutdowns, and access to the power exchange has enabled the discom to stay ahead of the curve, it added.

