By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): In a major infrastructure push, the Delhi government has drawn up a Rs 950-crore plan to reconstruct 415 kilometres of worn-out roads across the city.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Central government under the Central Road Fund (CRF), with an aim to provide much-needed facelift to key stretches, including the Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Najafgarh Road, and Vikas Marg.

So far, 150 km of roads have already been repaired, while work is ongoing on another 100 km. A top government source said the proposal has been sent to the Centre, seeking financial assistance to expedite the project.

Also Read | Mystery at Indo-Pak Border: Bodies of Pakistani Man, Minor Girl Found 11 Km Inside Indian Territory in Jaisalmer; SIM Cards and Sensitive Items Recovered.

The target for the upcoming financial year is to repair 500 km of roads in the state. Along with the repair of roads, footpaths, and drains, reconstruction will also be undertaken.

Construction work will be carried out through e-tendering to complete the project by 2026. The Delhi government hopes to receive financial assistance from the Centre this time, which would help expedite the work.

The PWD department has also launched a campaign to fill potholes on the roads. On June 23, the government launched this campaign, during which 3,400 potholes were filled in a single day.

"Our commitment is to give good roads to the people of Delhi. Construction of roads is in progress. We have constructed 150 km of roads and have a target of 500 km for this year. The previous government constructed poor-quality roads. We will recarpet all the roads," PWD Minister Parvesh Verma told ANI.

Citizens can also report road-related complaints through the PWD's website or mobile app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)