New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The national capital's stock of COVID-19 vaccines will last for a day, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Delhi had administered 1,43,258 vaccine doses on Monday, of which 1,00,158 were first doses and 43,110 second doses.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the city has reached 1,24,74,885, according to the bulletin.

Delhi, as on Tuesday morning, had a total of 3,79,030 coronavirus vaccines in its balance stock -- 1,76,760 doses of Covaxin and 2,02,270 doses of Covishield, it said.

The vaccination programme is currently running at 915 centres with a capacity of administering 1,77,496 doses daily.

