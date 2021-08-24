Patna, August 24: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) on Tuesday announced the result of the General Medical Officer recruitment 2021. Candidates appearing for the exam can check their result on the official website of the commission pariksha.nic.in. The BTSC GMO result 2021 can also be checked at btsc.bih.nic.in. GSEB HSC Results 2021: Gujarat Class 12 Commerce, Arts Repeater Results Declared, Students Can Check Scores Online at gseb.org.

A total of 2,050 candidates have been selected in the exam, reported Scroll.in. The exam was conducted to fill 2,632 vacancies for the post of General Medical Officer. The merit list released by the BSTC contains details, including the candidate’s name, father’s name and registration number. GUJCET Result 2021 Declared Online by GSHSEB, Candidates Can Check Their Results at gseb.org.

Here Are Steps To Check the Result:

Candidates should visit the official website - pariksha.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link under the notice board section – “Result For Advertisement No-17/2021 for the Post of General Medical Officer”.

The merit list will appear on the screen.

Search your name using Ctrl+F.

Download the list.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the list for future use. Shortlisted candidates will appear for document verification. The commission will notify the date soon. The BTSC had invited applications for the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Medical Officers in May this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).