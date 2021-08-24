Pune, August 24: In a bizarre incident, a man in Pune posed as a policeman and stole a smartphone from an autorickshaw driver. Reports inform that the 37-year-old accused, who hails from Chinchwadgaon, managed to steal a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 from the auto driver. According to a report by TOI, the police have identified the suspect as Sachin Sakate while the autorickshaw driver has been identified as Irfan Shaikh.

The report quotes the auto driver saying that in March, while he was waiting for passengers for the ride, a man identified himself as a policeman. The accused later asked him to take him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. During his ride, the man who posed as a cop, took his phone to send a document to his senior. The victim further added that after taking the smartphone from him the man went inside the ward. Pune: 60-year-Old Man Allegedly Duped Of Rs 11.16 Lakh By Fraudster On Pretext Of Providing Jobs to His Sons; Case Registered.

The auto driver said that he waited outside for around 15 minutes and went inside after he did not turn up. The auto driver asked the ward boy told about the man's whereabouts and was shocked to know that he took some pictures and left the ward through another door, keeping him waiting at another door. The auto driver searched for the fraudster in the hospital and later filed a police complaint online after he could not find him anywhere.

