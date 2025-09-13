New Delhi [India] September 13 (ANI): A bomb threat email was received by a hotel in the national capital on Saturday, which was later declared to be a hoax threat by the Delhi Police.

According to officials, Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel received a bomb threat via email today. After receiving the information, the Delhi Police started investigating the matter.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the search. Officials later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Delhi Police said, "Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat mail. Nothing was found; it has been declared a hoax".

Spokesperson of the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi, said, "After a thorough security check, the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us, and we continue to remain vigilant."

Further investigation into the origin of the email is underway.

Earlier on Friday, a major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court after an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex in fear.

Security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area. Fire-fighter vehicles and ambulances were deployed on-site as a precautionary measure, while teams with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the premises.

So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those behind it.

Delhi Police sources confirmed on Friday that a warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court was issued by an unidentified person or persons via email.

The threat email mentioned the Delhi High Court and was addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2 pm."

According to sources, the letter claimed involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID was identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," the letter read, making controversial claims. (ANI)

