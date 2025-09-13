Erode, September 13: In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old allegedly attacked his 35-year-old friend with a boulder after catching him with his wife at their home near Bhavanisagar in Erode district. The deceased, K Chandran, was reportedly involved in an affair with the accused’s wife, Sinthamani, following both men’s release from prison after serving time for a double murder case in 2017. The accused, M Nallasamy, reportedly struck Chandran on the head, killing him instantly.

According to The Times of India report, the accused, M Nallasamy, later surrendered to the village administrative officer (VAO) of Periya Kallipatty in the early hours of Friday. The VAO handed him over to the Bhavanisagar police, who promptly arrested him and lodged him in Coimbatore Central Prison. Nallasamy has been remanded in judicial custody while the investigation continues. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operating in ‘Summon Mode’ in Avinashi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police recovered Chandran’s body from the scene and sent it to the government hospital in Sathyamangalam for a postmortem examination. Authorities confirmed that the attack took place immediately after Nallasamy discovered the affair between his wife and Chandran. The brutal nature of the assault and the history between the men have drawn significant attention in the local community. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 5 Government School Teachers Transferred Amid Sexual Harassment Complaints by Girl Students.

Further investigations are underway to examine the circumstances leading up to the murder, including Chandran’s relationship with Sinthamani and the prior criminal history of both men. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

