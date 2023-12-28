New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Amid uproar, the MCD House on Thursday passed 18 proposals including collection of toll tax and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles, demerger of two municipal-run hospitals, and expenditure sanction for purchase of school bags for students.

The corporation has given its nod to engage in a fresh contract for collection of toll tax and ECC on commercial vehicles entering Delhi at border points for a period of three years.

The present MCD contract with Sahakar Global Ltd will expire in April 2024, according to the agenda tabled in the House.

A high-level committee was constituted in February for examination and recommendation of tender-related work such as fixing of minimum reserve price, tender conditions, its cost, among other decisions related to toll tax, the agenda said.

The committee recommended an MRP of Rs 887 crore annually which is 33.18 per cent higher than the MRP fixed in the year 2017, it said.

"This enhancement comes around 5 per cent per annum on the MRP of 2017 which was Rs 636 crore," the agenda read.

The House accorded its approval for demerger of Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis and Maharishi Valmiki Infection Diseases Hospital which share facility on a single campus.

Furthermore, the House gave administrative approval and expenditure sanction for distribution of cash amount of Rs 120 per child enrolled in pre-primary to class-V students for purchase of school bags during the current year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, amid the ruckus, the House postponed three proposals including construction of a multi-level car parking in New Friends colony, Jangpura, and Kalkaji in Central Zone.

The House referred back two items to MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti for reconsideration that can be tabled in its next meeting, if deemed fit.

