New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): As dense fog grips the national capital leading to low visibility, at least 11 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Friday.

"Trains arriving late in Delhi area dated December 29 are Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, Farakka Express, Himachal Express, Brahmaputra Mail, MCTM Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC SF Express, Lucknow Mail, Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Jan Sadharan Express, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jammu Mail, Padmavat Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express," Deepak Kumar CPRO, Northern Railways said.

A passenger Subhash said, "Several trains are getting delayed. 8 trains that were supposed to reach last night have not yet arrived. The trains that were supposed to reach this morning are running late by almost 3-4 hours and there is no confirmation when these trains will arrive."

Several trains were delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station due to dense fog.

Another passenger Prashant Kumar said, "The trains are running late than usual this time. I started on Wednesday at 1.30 pm by Nandankanan Express coming to Delhi from Bhubaneswar. The train got delayed from Deendayal Upadhyaya junction. I was supposed to reach at 3.30 pm but it reached Delhi at 12.30 am today."

An INSAT (Indian National Satellite System) imagery released by the Met department on Thursday depicted fog hovering over the North India region.

The satellite image taken at 14:30 hrs (IST) on Thursday, showed a fog layer continuing over Punjab, Haryana, extreme north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.

IMD warned of a dense fog warning over Haryana, Punjab for the next 4 days in a post on X.

In Uttar Pradesh, IMD predicted dense fog for the next 2 days. The UP State Road Transport Corporation issues guidelines for fog and restricted bus operations in low visibility conditions.

The IMD also warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity." (ANI)

