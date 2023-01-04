New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A dense layer of fog has engulfed Indo-Gangetic plains and is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As a result of the prevailing foggy conditions, trains have been running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level.

Also Read | Northwest India Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Continue for Next Three Days in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

"Visibility (

Also Read | Prime Minister, Chief Minister Do Not Have Disciplinary Control Over Members of Council of Ministers, Says Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)