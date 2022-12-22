Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Weather remained dry with dense fog witnessed at isolated places in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Bikaner was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees followed by 6.5 degrees each in Pilani and Sikar.

Nagaur recorded 6.6 degrees followed by 7.5 in Sangaria, 7.6 in Sirohi, 7.7 in Karauli, 8.8 in Alwar, and 9.1 in Dholpur.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday was above 10 degrees in other parts of the state.

On Wednesday, Sriganganagar recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 13.1 and 7.4 degree Celsius respectively during the day.

