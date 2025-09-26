Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and in line with the theme "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath", the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, organised a Shramdaan activity on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the event was organised with the Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT) in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Shramdaan witnessed the enthusiastic participation of officials, led by the Secretary, DCPC.

A total of 50 officials and employees, along with the Director and staff members of IPFT, took part in the activity. Together, they carried out Shramdaan at the designated Cleaning Target Unit (CTU) near Police Station, Udyog Vihar, Sundahera, Gurugram.

Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, under the leadership of the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil and the Minister of State, V Somanna, organized a large-scale Shramdaan activity at Kalindi Kunj, Yamuna Ghat from 8 AM to 9 AM, as part of the nationwide campaign "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025.

The shramdaan saw active participation of officials of DDWS led by Ashok K K Meena- Secretary DDWS, youth volunteers, Rural Wash Partners, Non-Government Organisations (NGO), Civil Society Organisations (CSO), students, etc. Before initiating the Shramdaan, all participants took the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to keep their surroundings clean and inspire others to do the same.

This nationwide Shramdaan coincides with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whose philosophy of Antyodaya, continues to inspire citizen-led development. Across the country, ministries, departments, state governments, panchayats, local bodies, etc, conducted similar citizen-led shramdaan drives simultaneously, reinforcing the spirit of collective action for Swachhata.

Speaking on the occasion, C R Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, recalled the emphasis given by Mahatma Gandhi to "Swachhata" along with "Swantantra", which continues to guide the nation. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narender Modi, the Swachhata Andolan has achieved new heights. Speaking on how the Yamuna is Delhi's lifeline and plays a vital role in its development, he urged the citizens to be mindful that their efforts towards Swachhata would be much lesser if one avoided causing pollution in the first place. He requested the participants to actively contribute to the Shramdaan.

Secretary, DDWS, Ashok K. K. Meena, during the Welcome Address shared with all participants that the Shramdaan was part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, which started on 17th September and will culminate on Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October, Gandhi. He reiterated that Jan Bhagidari has been an important principle of Swachhata Andolan, hence today's shramdaan is another step towards bringing the community together, to reaffirm our commitment to Swachhata.

Approximately 2500 kilos of waste were collected during the shramdaan, helping restore the cleanliness of the Yamuna Ghat and sending a strong message of jan bhagidaari and of people's power in action. (ANI)

