New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Thursday observed Swachh Bharat Diwas with a collective 'shramdaan' for cleanliness by all senior officials of the department on the premises of CGO Complex, New Delhi. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a press release.

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, organised from September 17 to October 2 jointly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), has till date seen crores of citizens undertake voluntary shramdaan, reinforcing the spirit of Jan Andolan under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

SHS 2025 has evolved into a true people's movement, powered by citizen action, community participation, and a shared resolve to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission. Special focus has been placed on transforming Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), difficult and dirty spots. States and districts set their targets to clean identified CTUs during the campaign and will continue to maintain these places.

According to reports uploaded on the SHS portal (https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in/), as of October 1, over 16 crore citizens have participated in the SHS 2025 campaign nationwide, resulting in the cleaning of nearly 14 lakh CTUs and 5 lakh public spaces. The campaign also witnessed the organisation of over 1.50 lakh Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs. The campaign will culminate with the Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The Shramdaan was preceded by a review meeting chaired by Secretary, DDWS, Ashok K K Meena, with all senior officers of the department wherein the progress made under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign was discussed.

Reaffirming the vision of a Swachh and Swasth Bharat, the Secretary, DDWS, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in sustaining the gains of the Swachh Bharat Mission and urged officials to lead by example in fostering cleanliness and sanitation in their surroundings. He also appreciated the extensive work being done by gram panchayats and district officials of various States/UTs during SHS 2025. (ANI)

